|
Hasbro At Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2019: Transformers
Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2019 is currently underway and Hasbro is a prominent figure at the event, as always. Speaking to the gathered press, Hasbro*Vice President*Claire Gilchrist stated
that the Bumblebee Movie “resonated with and catered to a younger audience”. “My Little Pony and Transformers were our big two for a long time, and theyre still at the core of Hasbro. But even with these properties weve delved into what fans really love about them.” “[W]ith Transformers, last years Bumblebee movie hit its goal of reimagining what Transformers could be on the big screen. The film was a box » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro At Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2019: Transformers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.