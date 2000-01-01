Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:40 PM   #1
Alliniere
A giant glowing cloud
Alliniere's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Kelowna, BC
Posts: 44
Botcon 2001 Tigatron
I've got a sudden expense I really need to take care of, sad to let it go, but selling my Botcon 2001 Transmetal Tigatron. I'd like at least 450$ for it, but PM me with best offers.

If you're in/able to get to Kelowna, BC, local pickup is an option.


https://imgur.com/a/gGuzDoO
Wanted(Loose preferred, complete is a must): BW Metals Ravage, Arms Micron Hades, Galaxy Bow Gun, Advanced Star Saber. TF Prime VOY Skyquake.

My Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=Alliniere
