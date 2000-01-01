Alliniere A giant glowing cloud Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: Kelowna, BC Posts: 44

Botcon 2001 Tigatron



If you're in/able to get to Kelowna, BC, local pickup is an option.





https://imgur.com/a/gGuzDoO I've got a sudden expense I really need to take care of, sad to let it go, but selling my Botcon 2001 Transmetal Tigatron. I'd like at least 450$ for it, but PM me with best offers.If you're in/able to get to Kelowna, BC, local pickup is an option.

Wanted(Loose preferred, complete is a must): BW Metals Ravage, Arms Micron Hades, Galaxy Bow Gun, Advanced Star Saber. TF Prime VOY Skyquake.



My Feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=Alliniere __________________Wanted(Loose preferred, complete is a must): BW Metals Ravage, Arms Micron Hades, Galaxy Bow Gun, Advanced Star Saber. TF Prime VOY Skyquake.My Feedback: