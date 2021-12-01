Potential First Look at Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod
Via a listing on eBay from user rubyemeralite, we have what may be our first look at the upcoming Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod figure! The image provided shows off Hot Rod in both his robot and vehicle modes, as well as revealing that he does indeed come with a sword accessory as seen on the Legacy toyline artwork. According to the text he will take 8 steps to transform. We recommend taking this with a grain of salt until we receive official confirmation, but until then you can sound off with your first impressions on the boards!