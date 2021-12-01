Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Potential First Look at Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,528
Potential First Look at Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod


Via a listing on eBay from user rubyemeralite, we have what may be our first look at the upcoming Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod figure! The image provided shows off Hot Rod in both his robot and vehicle modes, as well as revealing that he does indeed come with a sword accessory as seen on the Legacy toyline artwork. According to the text he will take 8 steps to transform. We recommend taking this with a grain of salt until we receive official confirmation, but until then you can sound off with your first impressions on the boards!

The post Potential First Look at Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:09 AM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,828
Re: Potential First Look at Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod
I don't like the all-red legs, but otherwise it seems decent. I'm surprised that they went with a fake chest for a figure so small.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:44 AM   #3
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,345
Re: Potential First Look at Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod
Looks way better than the cyberverse line warrior class and deluxe hotrods, ill be buying a few of these guys haha.
Matrix_Holder is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Repugnus Mint No Gun Sparktacon Sparks Like New
Transformers
Transformers G2 GoBots Colour Changing MISB New
Transformers
Transformer Jetfire ROTF NIB / Rare / Factory Sealed - CDN Packaging
Transformers
Carlton Cards Heirloom Transformers Lot of 3 Ornaments Megatron Optimus Prime
Transformers
Loyal Subjects Transformers Frenzy & Buzzsaw 2 Pack 2015 SDCC Exclusive Set
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars BW TM-06 Telemocha Blackarachnia MIB
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:35 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.