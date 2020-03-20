|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #10 iTunes Preview
Ultra Magnus finds himself far from home and his glory days on a deep space exploratory mission in Transformers: Galaxies issue #10
, with artwork attached to this post for the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Share your thoughts about the start of this new Galaxies arc on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist)    
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #10 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca