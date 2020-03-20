Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #10 iTunes Preview


Ultra Magnus finds himself far from home and his glory days on a deep space exploratory mission in Transformers: Galaxies issue #10, with artwork attached to this post for the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Share your thoughts about the start of this new Galaxies arc on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) &#160; &#160;

