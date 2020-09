Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,322

IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #10 iTunes Preview



Ultra Magnus finds himself far from home and his glory days on a deep space exploratory mission in Transformers: Galaxies issue



The post







More... Ultra Magnus finds himself far from home and his glory days on a deep space exploratory mission in Transformers: Galaxies issue #10 , with artwork attached to this post for the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Share your thoughts about the start of this new Galaxies arc on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) The post IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #10 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca