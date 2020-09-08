Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
New Walmart G1 reissue incoming?
Today, 05:53 PM
Kheoth
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Canada
Posts: 109
New Walmart G1 reissue incoming?
I saw today a new price tag for an upcoming transformers product at Walmart. It said TRA REISSUE DLX AST 29,97$. Anyone knows what it is?
Attached Thumbnails
