Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MIB FT Transformers for sale in GTA
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
beretta
Armada
beretta's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 609
MIB FT Transformers for sale in GTA
Hi all,


Looking to trim my collection a bit to fund some future purchases. All items are complete with boxes and accessories and have been transformed back and forth max one time before being put on display in a smoke and pet free home.


Prices are negotiable.


FT Koot - $300
FT Rouge - $300
FT Terminus - $850


I might add more as I think about it, possibly FT Apache as well, still not sure. Prefer to deal locally in the GTA (am in Mississauga) but willing to ship out to you at your cost.


Not too good with loading pics here so PM me and I can send you pictures once I get a contact #/email from you.


Thanks,
beretta is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
fanstoys, mib

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Krok and Gatorface "MOC"
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Blackwing "MOC"
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Skrapnel "MOC"
Transformers
Transformers lot Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
2009 War Machine Transformer Crossover IRON MAN Marvel
Transformers
NEW PJ Masks 24710 Transforming Figure Set Catboy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.