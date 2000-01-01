Today, 01:30 PM #1 beretta Armada Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 609 MIB FT Transformers for sale in GTA Hi all,





Looking to trim my collection a bit to fund some future purchases. All items are complete with boxes and accessories and have been transformed back and forth max one time before being put on display in a smoke and pet free home.





Prices are negotiable.





FT Koot - $300

FT Rouge - $300

FT Terminus - $850





I might add more as I think about it, possibly FT Apache as well, still not sure. Prefer to deal locally in the GTA (am in Mississauga) but willing to ship out to you at your cost.





Not too good with loading pics here so PM me and I can send you pictures once I get a contact #/email from you.





Thanks,

Tags fanstoys, mib

