Moving Picture Company To Handle VFX For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Moving Picture Company (MPC), the masterminds behind the VFX of Disney’s Lion King “live-action” movie is undertaking the CGI work for*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. MPC is most known in the industry for its realistic take on animal CGI and movement. It’s not hard to speculate what sort of magic MPC will bring to the table this time (pssst… it’s Beastformers). Apart from Lion King, MPC recently did the VFX for animals on Disney’s Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong, Call Of The Wild, and Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog. But wait, there’s more! If you are interested in working for*Transformers: Rise Of » Continue Reading.
