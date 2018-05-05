|
Alex Milne & John Barber Interview On Free Comic Book Day Unicron #0
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*BigC for sharing a very interesting interview with*Alex Milne & John Barber On FCBD Unicron #0 The interview was held via the TransMissions Podcast
. We can listen to artist Alex Milne and writer John Barber, the creative duo behind the Free Comic Book Day Unicron #0. They talk about all this issue and the*end of the IDW Transformers Universe, sharing some really interesting facts about Unicron and how he was planned for this saga. You can download the podcast here
, or*if you’d rather read than listen,*here’s a full transcript.
*We » Continue Reading.
