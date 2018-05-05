Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Alex Milne & John Barber Interview On Free Comic Book Day Unicron #0
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,212
Alex Milne & John Barber Interview On Free Comic Book Day Unicron #0


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*BigC for sharing a very interesting interview with*Alex Milne &#38; John Barber On FCBD Unicron #0 The interview was held via the TransMissions Podcast. We can listen to artist Alex Milne and writer John Barber, the creative duo behind the Free Comic Book Day Unicron #0. They talk about all this issue and the*end of the IDW Transformers Universe, sharing some really interesting facts about Unicron and how he was planned for this saga. You can download the podcast here, or*if you’d rather read than listen,*here’s a full transcript.*We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Alex Milne & John Barber Interview On Free Comic Book Day Unicron #0 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Armada Overload complete with box
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod - Rodimus Prime MIB
Transformers
MakeToys Make Toys City Bot Series MCB-02 Utopia 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID FE Bumblebee VS Starscream Entertainment 2 Pack MISB!
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Powermaster Optimus Prime Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-02 Liger - NEW
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER RARE QUAKE MOSC MISB sealed Targetmaster
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.