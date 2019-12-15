Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 2
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,943
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 2


And we have another busy week of new sightings around the world. This week South America gets more Siege figures and the latest Botbots series. Indonesian fans can now look for the latest Studio Series Deluxe figures, and we have our first world sighting of the new Cyberverse figures in Taiwan. Siege Wave 3 Leader Class In Chile  Thanks to a post from Ismael Leon in*Transformers Chile FB Group*we can confirm that Siege Astrotrain has hit Falabella stores in Chile. All figures are 40% off in all stores, so you can grab Astrotrain for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Lot 30 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEFENSOR (PROTECTOBOTS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SIDESWIPE 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SNARL (DINOBOT) 100% COMPLETE C-9 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEVASTATOR (CONSTRUCTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-8.5 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 GRIMLOCK (DINOBOT) 100% COMPLETE C-9 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 FRENZY & LASERBEAK MOC C-9.5 100% COMPLETE 1984 (OPENED)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.