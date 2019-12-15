|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up December Week 2
And we have another busy week of new sightings around the world. This week South America gets more Siege figures and the latest Botbots series. Indonesian fans can now look for the latest Studio Series Deluxe figures, and we have our first world sighting of the new Cyberverse figures in Taiwan. Siege Wave 3 Leader Class In Chile
Thanks to a post from Ismael Leon in*Transformers Chile FB Group
*we can confirm that Siege Astrotrain has hit Falabella stores in Chile. All figures are 40% off in all stores, so you can grab Astrotrain for » Continue Reading.
