Megatank MT01 Monocrat Megatron
Today, 09:00 PM
#
1
ssjgoku22
Classic
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,300
Megatank MT01 Monocrat Megatron
This bad boy looks awesome. It's basically a MP scaled Bumblebee movie Megatron. He looks impressive, standing ~13 inches tall and can transform. Definitely dropping a preorder for him as he will look great next to Toyworld's Freedom Leader.
Here's the link:
https://showzstore.com/megatank-mt01...ron_p2524.html
Today, 09:23 PM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,851
Re: Megatank MT01 Monocrat Megatron
his face looks like Monkey King from Chinese opera
