Robosen Auto Converting Optimus Prime Elite Edition Official Announcement
The official Robosen website have been updated with an official announcement of a new*Auto Converting Optimus Prime Elite Edition. This is a smaller scale version of the famous*Robosen Auto-Converting Flagship Optimus Prime which shook fans and the internet in 2021.*This incredible Optimus Prime figure can really transform in front of your eyes, move, walk, speak (Peter Cullen?s voice) and more! All controlled via voice command or a mobile app. This new Elite version is 41 cm tall and priced $699.00 which is smaller and cheaper than the original Flagship release which was 48.3 cm and $999.00. You can » Continue Reading.