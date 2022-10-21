Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Robosen Auto Converting Optimus Prime Elite Edition Official Announcement


The official Robosen website have been updated with an official announcement of a new*Auto Converting Optimus Prime Elite Edition. This is a smaller scale version of the famous*Robosen Auto-Converting Flagship Optimus Prime which shook fans and the internet in 2021.*This incredible Optimus Prime figure can really transform in front of your eyes, move, walk, speak (Peter Cullen?s voice) and more! All controlled via voice command or a mobile app. This new Elite version is 41 cm tall and priced $699.00 which is smaller and cheaper than the original Flagship release which was 48.3 cm and $999.00. You can &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 08:59 AM
canprime
Nexus Maximus
Re: Robosen Auto Converting Optimus Prime Elite Edition Official Announcement
Of course.


This line is going to be the worst value over the long haul as they keep releasing smaller/cheaper/better versions every couple of years.



I can't see the original holding it's value long term, and how long will it work?
