Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member analogue*we have a great in-hand gallery of the new*Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Action Master Bombshell. Following the images of Ultimates Banzai-Tron
and Optimus Prime
*now we have a closer look at Bombshell. Instead of going for a classic G1 design, Super 7 chose to bring Bombshell in his Action Master incarnation. As with the previous Ultimates figures we have seen, this figure shows a mix of articulation range, with some limited points in the shoulders and better movement in the legs. Bombshell comes with his partner Needler which can still attach » Continue Reading.
