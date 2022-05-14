Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:01 AM
Super_Megatron
Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Action Master Bombshell In-Hand Images


Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member analogue*we have a great in-hand gallery of the new*Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Action Master Bombshell. Following the images of Ultimates Banzai-Tron and Optimus Prime*now we have a closer look at Bombshell. Instead of going for a classic G1 design, Super 7 chose to bring Bombshell in his Action Master incarnation. As with the previous Ultimates figures we have seen, this figure shows a mix of articulation range, with some limited points in the shoulders and better movement in the legs. Bombshell comes with his partner Needler which can still attach &#187; Continue Reading.

