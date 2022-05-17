New third party company MetaGate have shared, via their Weibo account
, images of the grat prototype of their*Haiku (Age Of Extinction Triple Changer Drift). This is an ambitious take on a functional Age Of Extinction triple-changer Drift. As we can see from the images, robot mode is pretty movie-accurate and a Bugatti*Veyron-inspired car mode with a bit messy helicopter mode. Keep in mind that this is still an early prototype that will sure have changes and improvements in the future. See the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Metagate Haiku (Age Of Extinction Triple Changer Drift) Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...