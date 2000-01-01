Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:04 PM   #1
sushicake
rawrrrr
sushicake's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Markham, ON
Posts: 166
Big Fire Bird Nicee
Brand new never opened still in original cardboard sleeve.

Don't collect toys anymore so I don't need this lying around collecting dust.

Don't miss out on her and her included replaceable squishy uhhh "parts"

Asking $180 + shipping, OBO

If you think my price is too high, hit me with an offer worst I can say is no.

I accept emt or PayPal, local pickup preferred.

No trades!! Due to previous stated reasoning.

No pictures unless you want a picture of a cardboard box.

Here's a product listing on tfsource though if you don't know what this is.

https://tfsource.com/big-fire-bird/ex-01/nicee/
__________________
So apparently a Transformers main weakness is flame retardant foam.
so if we ever get attacked by giant transforming robots everyone grab your fire extinguishers!
Last edited by sushicake; Today at 11:29 PM.
