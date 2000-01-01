Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:24 PM   #1
RingsideRobot
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Chicago
Posts: 1
RingsideRobot's TFCon sales thread!
ALL PRICES IN CAD. I WILL ALSO ACCEPT USD AND PAYPAL WITH THE PROPER FEES INCLUDED
Will be updating this post once I check into the hotel Wednesday. My room will be open for selling. I will post my phone number and room number here.

This is what I'm bringing to the con, feel free to PM me if you want me to hold something, however I do require a deposit/upfront pay if you want me to hold

Masterpiece
Delta Magnus MIB No G1 face $130
Optimus Primal MIB $130
Roadrage MIB complete $33
Sideswipe MIB complete $65
Artfire MISB $140

CHUG
LG Blackarachnia $33 MIB complete
LG Slipstream $60 MIB complete
GDO Swerve loose complete $20
Asia kids day hotspot $25
Takara FOC Skywarp loose complete $30

TFCC/Botcon
TFSS Ultra Mammoth $90
Botcon 2006 Waspinator MISB no bio card $300
BW
Cheetor loose complete $25
Star Wars Black Series various MISB, $27 ea
