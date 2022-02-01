Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:16 PM   #1
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 880
Transformers for sale
Visual toys lockdown misb x2 85 each
Flame toys models
Bee 65
G1 prime 65
Shipping at buyers expense
