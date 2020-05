IDW?s Transformers Comics: Summer 2020 Direct Market Publishing Scheduling

TFW2005 member ezim93 shared word of IDW Publishing's summer 2020 direct market schedule for their various titles, including revisions to our solicitations coverage of Transformers #20, Transformers: The IDW Collection – Phase 2 Vol. 11 Hardcover, Transformers: Galaxies #7, Transformers '84: Secrets & Lies #1 *and the My Little Pony / Transformers crossover event . "It's been a crazy time for everybody," says John Barber, Editor in Chief at IDW. "I'm really excited about finally bringing people the thing that brings us together: comics and books. There's a really wide range of comics and graphic novels coming from IDW