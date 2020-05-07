TFW2005 member ezim93 shared word of IDW Publishing’s summer 2020 direct market schedule for their various titles, including revisions to our solicitations coverage
of Transformers #20, Transformers: The IDW Collection Phase 2 Vol. 11 Hardcover, Transformers: Galaxies #7, Transformers 84: Secrets & Lies #1
*and the My Little Pony / Transformers crossover event
. Its been a crazy time for everybody, says John Barber, Editor in Chief at IDW. Im really excited about finally bringing people the thing that brings us together: comics and books. Theres a really wide range of comics and graphic novels coming from IDW » Continue Reading.
