Transformers Animated Concept Art by Japanese Designer Watanabe Yoshihiro
Transformers Animated proved to be a very popular series and collection among fans. It’s good to ahve some news or extra information about it after a while. We can share some new*Transformers Animated Concept Art by Japanese Designer Watanabe Yoshihiro for your viewing pleasure. 4 concept art images were uploaded via Yokishiro’s T weeter
. We can clearly spot an early version of Optimus Prime in a very cartoonish-style. We have other three images for different characters. These images may go back to the early days of “Transformers Heroes”, the first early idea that then became Transformers Animated. You can » Continue Reading.
