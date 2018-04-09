Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,050

Transformers: Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe Class Out At Malaysian Retail



Transformers Studio Series toys are surfacing at retail all over the world. Now, thanks to 2005 Boards member YellowCorvette, we can report that*Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe Class Are Out At Malaysian Retail. Wave 1 Deluxe with Bumblebee, Crowbar, Stinger and Ratchet were found at*at AEON Metro Prima, Kepong.*They are sold for 99.90 Ringgit ($25.82 approximately)*which is the same as the TLK Deluxe class figures from last year. Happy hunting to our fellow Malaysian fans! You’d better hurry up since it seems the*stock is a little bit limited.



Transformers Studio Series toys are surfacing at retail all over the world. Now, thanks to 2005 Boards member YellowCorvette, we can report that*Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe Class Are Out At Malaysian Retail. Wave 1 Deluxe with Bumblebee, Crowbar, Stinger and Ratchet were found at*at AEON Metro Prima, Kepong.*They are sold for 99.90 Ringgit ($25.82 approximately)*which is the same as the TLK Deluxe class figures from last year. Happy hunting to our fellow Malaysian fans! You'd better hurry up since it seems the*stock is a little bit limited.





