|
Mister Moon Mini Master Series Fighter (G1 Inferno / Grapple) Test Shot Images
3P company*Mister Moon
has shared via Facebook
our first images of their upcoming Mini Master Series Fighter. Fighter is a Legends-sized mold to go with the previous Mini Master figures released by Mister Moon. The picture shows two prototypes: one in robot mode and the other one is vehicle mode. if we look closely, we can see that the vehicle mode is based on G1 Inferno, while the robot mode has got a crane hook holding on the back. This may mean a proper G1 Grapple remold is coming too. These are very early test shots, so we should expect a
