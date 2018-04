Mister Moon Mini Master Series Fighter (G1 Inferno / Grapple) Test Shot Images

3P company* Mister Moon *has shared via Facebook *our first images of their upcoming Mini Master Series Fighter. Fighter is a Legends-sized mold to go with the previous Mini Master figures released by Mister Moon. The picture shows two prototypes: one in robot mode and the other one is vehicle mode. if we look closely, we can see that the vehicle mode is based on*G1 Inferno, while the robot mode has got a crane hook holding on the back. This may mean a proper G1 Grapple remold is coming too. These are very early test shots, so we should expect a » Continue Reading. The post Mister Moon Mini Master Series Fighter (G1 Inferno / Grapple) Test Shot Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM