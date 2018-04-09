Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Mister Moon Mini Master Series Fighter (G1 Inferno / Grapple) Test Shot Images


3P company*Mister Moon*has shared via Facebook*our first images of their upcoming Mini Master Series Fighter. Fighter is a Legends-sized mold to go with the previous Mini Master figures released by Mister Moon. The picture shows two prototypes: one in robot mode and the other one is vehicle mode. if we look closely, we can see that the vehicle mode is based on*G1 Inferno, while the robot mode has got a crane hook holding on the back. This may mean a proper G1 Grapple remold is coming too. These are very early test shots, so we should expect a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mister Moon Mini Master Series Fighter (G1 Inferno / Grapple) Test Shot Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
