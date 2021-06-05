Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Baltimore 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,610
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Baltimore 2021


TFcon Baltimore 2021 tickets are now on sale:*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention is headed to Baltimore, Maryland the weekend of October 22nd to 24th, 2021 when TFcon will take place at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

The post Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Baltimore 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:32 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 674
Re: Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Baltimore 2021
not going but got my first vaccine shot today.



great chance events will happen come fall/winter 2021


although i imagine canada will hold back cause....
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Twisty Girlz, Beadbox Betty Transforming Doll to Collectible Bracelet with Petz
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Generations Thrilling 30 Voyager Class Rhinox Beast Wars HASBRO NEW
Transformers
Transformer Grimlock in unopened box,brand new but not the version from the 80
Transformers
Transformers G1 Red Alert Takara Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Seaspray Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Sergeant Kup Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Mindwipe Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.