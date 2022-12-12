Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Beyblade Burst x Transformers Revealed!


The offcial Hasbro Twitter account have just revealed a new collaboration:*Beyblade Burst x Transformers! Bladers, ever wonder what Bumblebee, Megatron, and Optimus Prime would look like as Beyblade tops? For the first time ever, limited edition @transformers Beys are available to check out in the BEYBLADE BURST App! As you can read these are available only as virtual tops in the app. There’s still no concrete information about the tops*to become available as a physical purchase. See the first promotional image after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Beyblade Burst x Transformers Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



