I'll be attending TFCon 2019, and will be sharing a table with a few other people. Everything here will be at the table, and right now this thread is for reserving stuff pre-con. Prices are still negotiable, shoot me an offer, I'm willing to compromise to move things. Whatever isn’t sold at the con will still be available after.



I was never a MIB/MOC collector, so everything is loose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everything’s been, of course, kept in a clean environment, and taken care of. IMPORTANT: ALL figures with stickers have them APPLIED, unless otherwise noted. I also have a few Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker sets I have applied to figures. Also, all figures post-Unicron-Trilogy likely have instructions if you like, I’ll just need to dig them out to confirm. Finally, anything with significant production flaws or damage has them noted in good faith, and I’ll give everything a double-checking again before selling it.





Masterpiece:

Hot Rod, mint in box. $60

Ratchet, with box, and with Reprolabels set applied. Original stickers are included and unused if you want to remove the reprolabels for a traditional look. $70

Tracks, mint in box. $60

Encore Reissues:

Minobot Set (Bumblebee, Tailgate, Swerve, Outback, Pipes), Mint in Box, $50



The Last Knight:

Deluxe Bumblebee (second version) $10



Robots in Disguise 2.0:

Legion Windblade $2

Warrior Strongarm $10



Combiner Wars:

Windcharger $5



Age of Extinction:

Deluxe Drift $10



Transformers Prime:

First Edition Deluxe Arcee $20



Thrilling 30:

Deluxe Windblade (Removable war fan was broken, crazy-glued back onto head) $10

Deluxe Skywarp $15

Legends Bumblebee and Blazemaster $5



Dark of the Moon:

Dinobots Lot (Catilla, Dualor, Rav, Triceradon). $15 for lot

Deluxe Ratchet $10

Voyager Megatron $20

Voyager Sentinel Prime $20

Revoltech Optimus Prime action figure, Mint in Box, $60



Fall of Cybertron:

Data Disc Lot: Rumble, Ravage, Frenzy, Ratbat, Rewind, Ramhorn, Eject, Sunder, $30 for lot.

Deluxe Shockwave $15

Voyager Soundwave with Laserbeak $25

Voyager Soundblaster with Buzzsaw $25

Voyager Blaster with Steeljaw: $25

Deluxe Starscream $20



Reveal the Shield:

Deluxe Battle in Space Rodimus (Rubsign removed and replaced with Reprolabels Autobot logo) $10

Deluxe Special Ops Jazz, with Reprolabels upgrade set added $10

Deluxe Turbo Tracks, with Reprolabels upgrade set added $10



Hunt for the Decepticons:

Voyager Battle Blades Optimus Prime $30

Deluxe Ironhide $20



Revenge of the Fallen:

Voyager Bludgeon $30



Universe 2.0:

Deluxe Sideswipe $15



Henkei:

Voyager Megatron (Mint with Box) $40



2007 Movie:

Voyager Blackout $15



Alternators:

Optimus Prime $30



Armada:

Hot Shot with Jolt (missing red missile) $5



Robots in Disguise 2001/Car Robots:

Car Robots JRX Set: Rapid Run’s small black “grenade” accessory is missing, Midnight Express has some yellowed plastic. Comes with box. Electronics still work, though. $40

Sideways and Axer: Loose, electronics not working (probably needs batteries), Axer is missing his kickstand, $20 for pair.

Junker Prowl (One door broken off, chest chrome chipped, missile split, all accessories and door itself present) $2



Non-TF:

Figma Skyward Sword Link, Mint in Box, one of his left hands is broken at the wrist tab, but could be glued together. $40

Starlord (first short-jacket release) $20

