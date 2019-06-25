|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Greenlight & Dazzlestrike In Stock As A Prime D
Good news for Siege collectors who are looking forward for*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Greenlight & Dazzlestrike. This pack has been listed as a*Prime Day Amazon Exclusive on Amazon.com
and Amazon.ca.
While Prime day is on July 15th and 16th, Amazon usually releases some*“Prime Day Launch items” that can be available for customers before this day.*Siege Greenlight & Dazzlestrike are listed as “In Stock” right now. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can order this amazing 2-pack it here
for*$24.99. If you live in Canada, click on this link
to grab yours. Not an » Continue Reading.
