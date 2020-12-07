Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike) Reveal


Via In Demand Toys we have our first look at the upcoming Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee &#38; Spike). This pack is sure an unexpected surprise. The packaging just features the “War For Cybertron Trilogy” logo, and there is a curious mix of art style with a G1 styled Bumblebee on top of the card and an Evergreen/Cyberverse Bumblebee face in the lower left corner. The figure is a new design with a head closer to his original G1 design but with a generic car mode. There’s no indication of the size, but it seems to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike) Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 07:05 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike) Re
plastic and production for this trash could have gone to making figures people actually want
Today, 08:13 PM   #3
cr3d1t
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike) Re
It's pretty dumb. You can't see Spike's face. Bumblebee's arms are awful, especially the forearms and molded fists. Other than the WFC branding it's like it's meant as an evergreen style release for sale at pharmacies.
