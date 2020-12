Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike) Reveal

Via In Demand Toys we have our first look at the upcoming Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike). This pack is sure an unexpected surprise. The packaging just features the “War For Cybertron Trilogy” logo, and there is a curious mix of art style with a G1 styled Bumblebee on top of the card and an Evergreen/Cyberverse Bumblebee face in the lower left corner. The figure is a new design with a head closer to his original G1 design but with a generic car mode. There’s no indication of the size, but it seems to » Continue Reading. The post Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike) Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM