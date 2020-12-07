Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike) Reveal
Via In Demand Toys we have our first look at the upcoming Transformers War For Cybertron Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-Pack (Bumblebee & Spike). This pack is sure an unexpected surprise. The packaging just features the “War For Cybertron Trilogy” logo, and there is a curious mix of art style with a G1 styled Bumblebee on top of the card and an Evergreen/Cyberverse Bumblebee face in the lower left corner. The figure is a new design with a head closer to his original G1 design but with a generic car mode. There’s no indication of the size, but it seems to » Continue Reading.
It's pretty dumb. You can't see Spike's face. Bumblebee's arms are awful, especially the forearms and molded fists. Other than the WFC branding it's like it's meant as an evergreen style release for sale at pharmacies.