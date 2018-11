Today, 09:10 AM #1 dee82 Generation 1 Join Date: May 2016 Location: ontario Posts: 12 oversized mpp10

mpp10b

mpp10/m01 trailer

mpp36

mpp27

mpp30

mpp33

m01

m01b

nightmare rotf megs with both arm upgrades



KBB OVERSIZED MP-21

WEIJIANG ALCEE Arcee

TANAKA MPF-11 Oversized STARSCREAM

WEIJIANG ROBOT FORCE MW-001 RENDSORA - OVERSIZED

Masterpiece Movie Series MPM-03

JINBAO Version MMC FERAL REX Oversized Set Of 6

BOKU BK-02 LOP Transforming Trailer Silver Version

UNIQUE TOYS - UT - R-01 - PERU KILL

AlienAttack Toys AAT A-01CC Optimus Prime

BOKU BK-01 Upgrade Set with LED lights For Leader Optimus Prime



hero starscream white

all mib never on display been in storage never transformed







best offer shipping extra Canada shipping only

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge