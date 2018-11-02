Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,373

Beast Wars Scorponok Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight



More... Kabam*have delivered their November update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice addition to the ranks:*Beast Wars Scorponok. Scorponok is already*available to be added into your ranks of playable characters since*November*1st. Scorponok is coming in a fresh design, not so organic as we saw in the Beast Wars cartoon but sure cool and menacing. The full Bot Intel Report can be found* here *at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You can also read on for the full profile and stats after the jump and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards! BOT INTEL REPORT  » Continue Reading. The post Beast Wars Scorponok Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





