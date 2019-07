IDW’s New Transformers Comic Series Issue #09 ITunes Preview

Via ITunes we can share for you the 3-page preview of IDW's new Transformers Comic Series Issue #7. Geomotus makes a brief come back, and Windblade, Chromia and Sideswipe are on the move. Transformers #9 Time is running out! Orion Pax, his friends, and the Autobot security forces have to get a grip on their murder investigations as their superior, Sentinel Prime, makes his return to Cybertron! The new Transformers issue #9 is expected for release on July 17th, so don't miss this issue. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post together with Cover A by Umi Miyao, and then