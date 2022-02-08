Threezero have just announced, via their Facebook account
, our first image of their DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This a new entry in Threezero’s high quality non-transforming action figures. We still have not much information but this figure will stand 11.2 inches/28.5 cm tall with 72 articulation points and will be released this 2022. See the promotional image after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime Official Announcement
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...