Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime Official Announcement
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,837
Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime Official Announcement


Threezero have just announced, via their Facebook account, our first image of their DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This a new entry in Threezero’s high quality non-transforming action figures. We still have not much information but this figure will stand 11.2 inches/28.5 cm tall with 72 articulation points and will be released this 2022. See the promotional image after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Threezero DLX The Last Knight Optimus Prime Official Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Keychain Megatron and Starscream Transformer Figures By Hasbro 2009
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Decepticon Runamuck B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Ratchet #8 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Ratchet #8 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron #7 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Supreme Class Cybertron Primus Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots in Disguise Deluxe Class Autobot Ratchet
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:19 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.