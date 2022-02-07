The official*Good Smile Company
*have revealed official images of the new*Nendoroid Nemesis Prime. These are cute ?chibi-style? renditions of the classic Transformers characters. Nemesis Prime is the inevitable black redeco of Nendoroid G1 Optimus Prime
*now with an evil Decepticon insignia. According to the information shared in*Good Smile Company English website
, Nendoroid Nemesis Prime will have a pre-order period from*8th February 7th 2022 to March 17th 2022 for*$54.99 and a release date in*July, 2022. See all the cute mirrored images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
