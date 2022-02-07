Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Nendoroid Nemesis Prime Official Images


The official*Good Smile Company*and*Sentinel websites*have revealed official images of the new*Nendoroid Nemesis Prime. These are cute ?chibi-style? renditions of the classic Transformers characters. Nemesis Prime is the inevitable black redeco of Nendoroid G1 Optimus Prime*now with an evil Decepticon insignia. According to the information shared in*Good Smile Company English website, Nendoroid Nemesis Prime will have a pre-order period from*8th February 7th 2022 to March 17th 2022 for*$54.99 and a release date in*July, 2022. See all the cute mirrored images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Nendoroid Nemesis Prime Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
