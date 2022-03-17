Via Robo Robo Facebook
we can share for you our first look at the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut packaging. The box shows Crosscut in a stoic pose next to his alt mode. The center of the box shows the ?CITY? logo related to his Honda City R alt mode. The box also shows a ?Cybertron Ambassador? designation. Check the mirrored images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
