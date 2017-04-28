Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,463
Celldweller Wrapping Work on Transformers The Last Knight


In a recent episode of “Ask Klayton,” Klayton from Celldweller announced that he is working on pieces of the score for Transformers: The Last Knight. “I’m also working right now on the new Transformers movie. I’m doing all the electronic programming and guitars and things like that for the score. Steve Jablonsky is scoring the film and I’m going to be adding all that cool stuff you’re going to hear throughout the score.” This is not the first time Celldweller has worked on a Transformers film, as they helped with Age of Extinction as well. Check out the video &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Celldweller Wrapping Work on Transformers The Last Knight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th


