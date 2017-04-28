In a recent episode of “Ask Klayton
,” Klayton from Celldweller announced that he is working on pieces of the score for Transformers: The Last Knight. “I’m also working right now on the new Transformers movie. I’m doing all the electronic programming and guitars and things like that for the score. Steve Jablonsky is scoring the film and I’m going to be adding all that cool stuff you’re going to hear throughout the score.” This is not the first time Celldweller has worked on a Transformers film, as they helped with Age of Extinction as well. Check out the video » Continue Reading.
