TFW2005 friend and sponsor Captured Prey have sent along their newsletter.* Check some highlights below and read on for the full listing! MP-36, UW Baldigus, Free Reprolabels, and more! That’s right – FREE! We’re pleased to work with our good friends at Toyhax.com
to offer you a free sheet of faction emblems with any order, while supplies last! These silver-bordered emblems are printed on a superb, super thin clear stock with a full silver backing to ensure the color stays true on any surface, and look like they are painted on once applied! Each » Continue Reading.
The post Captured Prey Newsletter April 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...