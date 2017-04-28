Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,463

Rubik?s Crew Optimus Prime



A new listing on HTS gives us updated info and pictures for the new Rubik’s Crew Optimus Prime.* This is a block head SD G1 Optimus puzzle game, where Optimus’ big noggin is the focus.** Thanks to griffin-of-oz on the Boards we have the following details Big head. Big Challenge. With the Rubik’s Crew Puzzlehead, players can solve the puzzle that is shaped like one of their favorite Transformers characters. Twist the pieces and solve the Puzzlehead designed like the face of Optimus Prime. Once completed, place the collectible Puzzlehead on the included display stand body. Includes Rubik’s Crew Optimus



A new listing on HTS gives us updated info and pictures for the new Rubik's Crew Optimus Prime.* This is a block head SD G1 Optimus puzzle game, where Optimus' big noggin is the focus.** Thanks to griffin-of-oz on the Boards we have the following details Big head. Big Challenge. With the Rubik's Crew Puzzlehead, players can solve the puzzle that is shaped like one of their favorite Transformers characters. Twist the pieces and solve the Puzzlehead designed like the face of Optimus Prime. Once completed, place the collectible Puzzlehead on the included display stand body. Includes Rubik's Crew Optimus

