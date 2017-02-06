Following the announcement
of last year’s amazing success, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner joined with*host Jim Cramer of Mad Money to tell us a little bit more. Mr. Goldner explained that there will be more episodic Transformers content*in the future in addition to online, *fan-generated and live action movie content. “It’s all about engaging the consumer across storytelling and innovation, a lot of digital engagement. We do it all around the world, Our international business, category for category and region for region, we are up considerably.” Goldner explained that the company relies on proprietary consumer insights to get a clear » Continue Reading.
