Today, 01:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,950
Mad Money Interviews Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner


Following the announcement of last year’s amazing success, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner joined with*host Jim Cramer of Mad Money to tell us a little bit more. Mr. Goldner explained that there will be more episodic Transformers content*in the future in addition to online, *fan-generated and live action movie content. “It’s all about engaging the consumer across storytelling and innovation, a lot of digital engagement. We do it all around the world, Our international business, category for category and region for region, we are up considerably.” Goldner explained that the company relies on proprietary consumer insights to get a clear &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mad Money Interviews Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
