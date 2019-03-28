|
Generations Selects Ricochet and Red Swoop ? In-Hand Images
Thanks to autobase_aichi
on Twitter and chefatron on Youtube, we have our first in-hand look at the highly anticipated Generations Selects Ricochet (or Stepper) and red-chested Swoop! The figures are repaints of Power of the Primes Jazz and Swoop respectively with the latter made to homage the G1 toy for those who may prefer a more united color scheme for their Dinobots. In addition to the red chest, Swoop also sports a clear beak for his dino mode and a seemingly lighter grey plastic for his wings, forearms, and lower legs. Ricochet and Swoop have been slated for release » Continue Reading.
Generations Selects Ricochet and Red Swoop – In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
