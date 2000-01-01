Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Heavy Mods & Scratchbuilds 3d Printed Siege Weapon Effects
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:57 PM   #1
theoneyouknowleast
Robot Master
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 709
3d Printed Siege Weapon Effects
Made myself some Siege Weapon Effects







I'll have extra at TFcon this year if anyone is interested in purchasing.
__________________
My Feedback Thread
theoneyouknowleast is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Megatron Transmetal 2
Transformers
Fanstoys Spotter Reflector
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP06 Skywarp Takara
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Paladin Chaos - The Fallen
Transformers
Inferno - Hasbro/Kenner Transformers Beast Wars (1996) mint in box
Transformers
Transformers IF EX-20R Iron Factory Tyrants Wings Red Starscream Brand NEW
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Optimus Prime w/ Bonus gun! MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.