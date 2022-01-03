Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,661
Possible First Look At Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky


We have our first possible look at the new Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky*for your viewing pleasure. This figure would be a completely new mold, featuring good articulation, a visible head under the helmet, new blast effects, and a second “vehicle mode”. The figure comes in the new Studio Series Core Class box. We also have an image of the back of the box which indicates Spike transforms in 11 steps. Keep in mind that we are yet to see an official announcement of this figure. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:24 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,145
Re: Possible First Look At Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky
Looks better than the MP version.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers legends class lot Optimus Prime Megatron Bumblebee Prowl Starscream
Transformers
transformers ? gun
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Hoist with Refute Armada/PowerGlide Universe instructions
Transformers
Hasbro/Takara Vintage Transformer G1 Six Changers Quickswitch 1987 very good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Rattrap Heroic Maximal Beast Machines very good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Predacon Optimus Prime Beast Wars 1996 incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.