Possible First Look At Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky



We have our first possible look at the new Studio Series Core Class Exo Suit Spike Witwicky*for your viewing pleasure. This figure would be a completely new mold, featuring good articulation, a visible head under the helmet, new blast effects, and a second “vehicle mode”. The figure comes in the new Studio Series Core Class box. We also have an image of the back of the box which indicates Spike transforms in 11 steps. Keep in mind that we are yet to see an official announcement of this figure. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to



