Old Today, 10:49 AM   #1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
TIL about the "go to latest post button" LMAO
Ten+ years on this site. Couple days ago, on an accidental click, I learned that the little "three dot" icon to the left of a new post... takes you immediately to the latest post in a thread.

ahahahahahahahahahahaha
Old Today, 10:53 AM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Masterpiece
Re: TIL about the "go to latest post button" LMAO
You sir have changed my life!
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #3
wervenom
Windbreaker
Re: TIL about the "go to latest post button" LMAO
Holy crap thanks for the accident lol
Old Today, 11:04 AM   #4
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Re: TIL about the "go to latest post button" LMAO
Quote:
Originally Posted by wervenom View Post
Holy crap thanks for the accident lol
IT HAS CHANGED MY LIFE
Old Today, 11:07 AM   #5
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Re: TIL about the "go to latest post button" LMAO
I noticed that about 1 or 2 months ago...I thought I was the last person on this site know this tick. Apparently not.
Old Today, 12:04 PM   #6
jtkv
Armada
Re: TIL about the "go to latest post button" LMAO
I usually just click the "Last page" link at the end of the thread title...
