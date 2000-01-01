Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:24 PM   #1
Eliminator
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 28
DNA Design DK-20 Upgrade Kit for SS 69 Devastator
I see some stores in the US are doing pre-orders for the second production run ($49.99USD), but looking for one in Canada.


https://tfsource.com/3rd-party-figur...r-upgrade-kit/
