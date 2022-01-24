Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Melbourne Toy Hobby Licensing Fair 2022 Cancelled


Another toy fair bites the dust. An announcement has been made that Melbourne Toy Hobby Licensing Fair 2022 a.k.a Australian Toy Fair is canceled for the second year in a row. While the live event is canceled, a digital event will take place in lieu. However, Hasbro’s participation is not announced. Melbourne Toy Hobby Licensing Fair usually emphasizes on Hasbro‘s Transformers brand with special fan events. It is sad to see it not happening once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can check out the official statement, after the jump. Official announcement: “It is with much regret that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Melbourne Toy Hobby Licensing Fair 2022 Cancelled appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



