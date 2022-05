Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,208

New Images of Studio Series ROTF Deluxe Sideways



Coming to us from Chefatron we now have some new images of the recently-revealed Studio Series ROTF Deluxe Sideways figure. Unlike last time these photos appear to show him off in a more properly transformed state, along with our first look at his car mode. You can check out the images and let us know what you think on the boards!



