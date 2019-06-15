|
Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding Project
Another bit of interesting news is coming. The official Takara Tomy Twitter
*has announced that they are partnering with popular Japanese Magazine TV-Kun
*in a*Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding Project. This should be a promising crowdfunding project, but we still have not much details about it. The official site is up
*with just a teaser image featuring a gold chromed G1 Convoy / Optimus Prime figure and the name of the crowdfunding. It’s speculation time then! Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding Project Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca