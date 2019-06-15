|
Rumor: Possible G-Shock X Transformers Master Nemesis Prime In The Works
We have an interesting rumor from Tokyo Toy Show to share with you. Twitter user @portamy
*was tweeting information from the event, and according to that a*Possible G-Shock X Transformers Master Nemesis Prime is in the works. Last year,*Casio G-Shock and Transformers*join for the 35 anniversary of the franchise and brought rhe*G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode
. It was a*special G-Shock DW-6900TF-4 in Optimus Prime colors with a*transformable Master Optimus Prime Pedestal Prime. This year there will be a new collaboration announcing*G-Shock X Transformers Master Nemesis Prime
. As we can assume, a <a href="https://twitter.com/portarmy/status/1139795120180432897">new black repaint » Continue Reading.
