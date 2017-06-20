|
The Last Knight ? Premium scale figures
Hasbro and 3A are releasing three new Premium Scale figures
from the latest movie, The Last Knight. Optimus Prime Bumblebee Squeeks These figures*non transformable have led illumination(batteries requied) and range between 15″ to 19″ tall. They come in Retail and Bambaland edition. The articulation and paint detail on these figures is incredibly detailed as well as including a number of accessories and interchangeable parts. More details after the cut. Do you collect these statues? Let us know in the boards. Optimus Prime $450 Features: Officially Licensed by Hasbro Approximately 19inches Tall (48.26cm) 99 Points of Articulation! LED Illuminated Eyes » Continue Reading.
