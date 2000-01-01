Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Tlk toys at superstore.
Today, 10:25 PM
#
1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,041
Tlk toys at superstore.
New sighting.
All class waves are at superestore in Winnipeg.
Now you guys can get these guys
Easily.
alternatorfan
Today, 10:41 PM
#
2
Yonoid
Armada
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 665
Re: Tlk toys at superstore.
Quote:
Originally Posted by
alternatorfan
New sighting.
All class waves are at superestore in Winnipeg.
Now you guys can get these guys
Easily.
I think this weekend there is a tax free event too, not sure if its only ontario.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Trade:
looking for tr Fort Max box. Have a chaos on velocitron box to trade
Yonoid
Today, 10:55 PM
#
3
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6
Re: Tlk toys at superstore.
Quote:
Originally Posted by
alternatorfan
New sighting.
All class waves are at superestore in Winnipeg.
Now you guys can get these guys
Easily.
Leader class also?!?
Miraculous Galvatron
Today, 11:23 PM
#
4
MapleMegatron
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 443
Re: Tlk toys at superstore.
Quote:
Originally Posted by
alternatorfan
New sighting.
All class waves are at superestore in Winnipeg.
Now you guys can get these guys
Easily.
You know there is a thread for sightings in manitoba right?
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=1321&page=664
Its also not a new sighting, these toys have been found for 2 weeks.
MapleMegatron
