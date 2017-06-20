|
Takara Tomy figure survey: Reissues and Masterpiece
With the release of the 50th figure on the Legends series, Takara Tomy
is holding a consumer survey
about future reissues and other figure lines: A few questions about purchase habits: How often do you buy How much do you plan on spending on figures? And another few questions about your collections, questions both about Legends and Masterpiece Series: How do you display your collection? Which figures do you have? Which figures would you want to see reissued? What do you like about the LG/Masterpiece line? The survey is in Japanese, you can see it here
. You » Continue Reading.
