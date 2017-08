Transformers: The Last Knight Guardian Knight Concept Art

We have yet another Transformers: The Last Knight concept art from*Furio Tedeschi who brought us the magnificent (yet unused) artwork of Optimus Primal. The new art features Guardian Knight; the one who attacked Optimus Prime with a battleaxe (oh um, Spoiler Alert) 2005 Boards Member*Livingdeaddan was quick to note the similarity between the concept art and Centurion Droids who are the guardians of Vector Sigma (Generation 1). Check out the image, after the jump.