June has started and we have several new interesting sightings around the world, courtesy of our 2005 Boards members. New Legacy toys have been found in Australia, more Studio Series toys in Chile, Hungary fans are catching up with some missing Kingdom and Studio Series waves, new Studio Series Bumblebee movie toys in Malaysia, new Authentics toys in Peru and Legacy Blitzwing and Generations Selects Cyclonus are available in Singapore. Also, the highly anticipated LEGO Optimus Prime is now available at official LEGO stores in Hungary and Mexico. Legacy Wave 1 Leader in Australia ?
*2005 Boards member*Thalyn*found Legacy Laser » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Week 1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...