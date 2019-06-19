|
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack Official Im
Following our first rumor
about an upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Botbots pack, Collider.com
has uploaded images and information of the*Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack. This pack will be available at Comic-Con for*$34.99 and it will present the new CON CREW with 3 specialty teams: The celebrity-obsessed MEET N GREETS. The energizing FANTASTIC FUELERS The LINE LEAGUE, experts in surviving the many long Comic-Con lines. All of them ready to roll at Comic-Con! Some of the even in cosplay. Read the full official description after the jump and check out all the mirrored images of these fun » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.