Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack Official Im
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,931
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack Official Im


Following our first rumor about an upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Botbots pack, Collider.com has uploaded images and information of the*Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack. This pack will be available at Comic-Con for*$34.99 and it will present the new CON CREW with 3 specialty teams: The celebrity-obsessed MEET N GREETS. The energizing FANTASTIC FUELERS The LINE LEAGUE, experts in surviving the many long Comic-Con lines. All of them ready to roll at Comic-Con! Some of the even in cosplay. Read the full official description after the jump and check out all the mirrored images of these fun &#187; Continue Reading.

The post San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 1985 Lot
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Powermaster Dreadwind and Darkwing. Dreadwing lot
Transformers
Lot, 24 x Vintage Transformers Toys for Parts
Transformers
Transformers KRE-O Kreo Destruction Site Devastator 36951 Set W/ Ironhide Kreon
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 Transformers MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIME (MP-10) W/ VECTOR SIGMA
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot 12
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot of 8
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.