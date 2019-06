San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack Official Im

Following our first rumor about an upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Botbots pack, Collider.com has uploaded images and information of the*Transformers: BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack. This pack will be available at Comic-Con for*$34.99 and it will present the new CON CREW with 3 specialty teams: The celebrity-obsessed MEET N' GREETS. The energizing FANTASTIC FUELERS The LINE LEAGUE, experts in surviving the many long Comic-Con lines. All of them ready to roll at Comic-Con! Some of the even in cosplay.